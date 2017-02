SEOUL China needs to toughen its approach to North Korea to push the isolated country to abandon its nuclear weapons programme, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said in Seoul ahead of a visit to Beijing, Pyongyang's one major ally, on Saturday.

Kerry said all parties who espoused denuclearisation on the Korean peninsula needed to ensure it happened.

"If that is your policy, you have got to put some teeth into it," Kerry said, referring to China at a business meeting following government meetings.

(Reporting by Jumin Park and Somang Yang; Writing by David Chance; Editing by Nick Macfie)