South Korean soldiers close a gate at a checkpoint near the demilitarized zone separating North Korea from South Korea, in Paju, north of Seoul April 18, 2013. China said on Thursday that talks are the only correct way to fix tensions on the Korean peninsula, after North... REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

BEIJING China said on Thursday that talks are the only correct way to fix tensions on the Korean peninsula, after North Korea demanded an end to U.N. sanctions against it and a U.S. pledge not to engage in "nuclear war practice" as conditions for dialogue.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comment at a daily news briefing.

Pyongyang's statement earlier in the day was the most explicit list of conditions for talks after weeks of tension and threats of war.

Tension has been fuelled by North Korean anger over the imposition of U.N. sanctions after its last nuclear arms test in February, creating one of the worst periods of stress on the peninsula since the end of the Korean War in 1953.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard, Writing by Michael Martina)