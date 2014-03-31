Merkel meets Trump in clash of style and substance
BERLIN She is controlled and cautious, a physicist from East Germany who takes her time making decisions and has never relished the attention that comes from being Europe's most powerful leader.
BEIJING China called for calm and restraint on the Korean peninsula after North Korea fired artillery during a military exercise near a disputed maritime border with the South on Monday, prompting the South to fire back.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Hong Lei made the remarks in a daily briefing.
The military exercise by the North, in response to U.N. condemnation of its missile launches last week, appeared to be sabre rattling from Pyongyang rather than a prelude to heightened tensions.
(Reporting By Ben Blanchard, writing by Megha Rajagopalan)
BERLIN She is controlled and cautious, a physicist from East Germany who takes her time making decisions and has never relished the attention that comes from being Europe's most powerful leader.
PARIS Francois Fillon's party has apologised for tweeting a caricature of Emmanuel Macron, his main rival in the race to be France's next president, that Fillon himself admitted was anti-Semitic.
MOSUL, Iraq Iraqi forces have retaken around 30 percent of west Mosul from Islamic State militants, a commander of the elite Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) said on Sunday, as soldiers pushed into more districts.