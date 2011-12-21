SEOUL China, North Korea's primary ally, learned on Saturday North Korea's enigmatic leader Kim Jong-il had died that day, two days before Pyongyang's official announcement, a leading South Korean newspaper reported on Wednesday.

JoongAng Ilbo quoted an unidentified source in Beijing as saying the Chinese ambassador to North Korea had obtained intelligence of Kim's death and reported it to the capital on December 17, the day Kim died of an apparent heart attack while on a train.

"North Korean informed China of Kim's death through diplomatic channels on the following day," the source was quoted as saying.

South Korea's foreign ministry told a press briefing on Tuesday that China did not know of the death in advance of North Korea's official announcement.

"We heard several times that (China) did not find out (Kim's death) beforehand," said the ministry's spokesman Cho Byung-jae.

Top South Korean intelligence and military officials have come under criticism for failing to learn of Kim's death before the official announcement by Pyongyang.

When South Korean President Lee Myung-bak left on a state visit for Japan last week, North Korean leader Kim Jong-il had been dead for about four hours, indicating that neither Seoul nor Tokyo -- or Washington -- had any inkling of his death.

South Korea's National Intelligence Service chief Won Sei-hoon told lawmakers that China might have detected some signals earlier but he could not verify it, according to media reports.

China has given no official comment or even hints suggesting it was told of Kim's death before the public announcement. But Beijing has in the past been give advance notice from North Korea of major events, diplomats have said. In 2006, North Korea told China 20 minutes or more beforehand that it would hold its first nuclear test blast, they said.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Bill Tarrant)