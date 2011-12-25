BEIJING Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda told his Chinese counterpart Wen Jiabao on Sunday their two nations share an interest in preserving stability on the Korean peninsula after the death of Kim Jong-il, North Korea's long-time leader.

"Peace and stability of the Korean peninsula is in a common interest for both Japan and China," Noda told Wen at the start of talks in Beijing, where Noda is on a two-day visit.

Noda is the first regional leader to visit Beijing since Kim Jong-il's death was announced Monday, leaving his youngest son Kim Jong-un as leader of the reclusive, communist state. Kim's death rattled the region, with fears of nuclear tests and military confrontation.

China is North Korea's sole major economic and diplomatic partner, and the United States and its regional allies have long pressed Beijing to use its influence to rein in Pyongyang.

Constraining North Korea is especially important for Japan, which is well within range of the North's long-range missiles and wants Pyongyang to resolve the emotive issue of the fate of Japanese citizens kidnapped to help train spies decades ago.

