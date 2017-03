BEIJING A North Korean envoy handed on Friday a letter from North Korea's top leader, Kim Jong-un, to Chinese President Xi Jinping, state media reported.

Choe Ryong-hae, a "special envoy" of the North Korean leader, handed the letter in Kim's own writing to Xi on Friday, the state-run China News Service said on its website, without providing any details.

