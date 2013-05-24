Liu Yunshan (R), a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, shakes hands with Choe Ryong-hae, director of the General Political Bureau of the Korean People's Army (KPA) and special envoy of Democratic... REUTERS/China Daily

BEIJING China hopes that a visit by a senior North Korean envoy can ease tension in the region and help spur efforts to rid the Korean peninsula of nuclear weapons, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Friday.

"We hope that this visit can ameliorate the present tension on the Korean peninsula and give new impetus to pushing for the denuclearisation of the peninsula," ministry spokesman Hong Lei said at a daily briefing.

Choe Ryong-hae, a special envoy of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, met Chinese officials this week and said that North Korea was willing to return to talks, according to Chinese reports.

Tension has been mounting between North Korea and China even though China is the North's most important economic and political backer.

