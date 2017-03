US Secretary of State John Kerry (L) gestures next to Chinese Premier Li Keqiang before a meeting at the Zhongnanhai Leadership Compound in Beijing April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Paul J. Richards/Pool

BEIJING The United States and China agree that the Korean peninsula must be denuclearised, top diplomats from both countries said on Saturday.

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and China's top diplomat, State Councilor Yang Jiechi, made the comments following meetings between the two sides in Beijing.

