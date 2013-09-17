Two British medics who joined Islamic State killed in Iraq - BBC
LONDON Two British medics who abandoned studies in Sudan to join Islamic State with a group of other students have been killed in fighting in Iraq, the BBC reported on Wednesday.
GENEVA North Korea on Tuesday rejected the findings of a U.N. human rights inquiry as part of a political plot "fabricated and invented by forces hostile" to Pyongyang.
North Korean ambassador So Se Pyong, addressing the U.N. Human Rights Council, said: "Such a mechanism is only a product of politicisation of human rights on the part of the EU and Japan in alliance with the U.S. hostile policy against the DPRK (Democratic People's Republic of Korea)."
Testimony by North Koreans exiles, including former political prison camp inmates, points to patterns that may amount to widespread and systematic violations by the state, U.N. human rights investigators said in their first report on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay and Tom Miles; Editing by Alison Williams)
LONDON Two British medics who abandoned studies in Sudan to join Islamic State with a group of other students have been killed in fighting in Iraq, the BBC reported on Wednesday.
ATHENS Thousands of people protested in central Athens on Wednesday against new austerity measures that the Greek government and its lenders have been discussing in an effort to conclude a drawn-out bailout review and unlock funds for the country.
MOSUL, Iraq U.S.-backed Iraqi army units on Wednesday took control of the last major road out of western Mosul that had been in Islamic State's hands, trapping the militants in a shrinking area within the city, a general and residents said.