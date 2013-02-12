VIENNA The magnitude of an unusual seismic event that North Korea said was a nuclear test measured 4.9 on the Richter scale, a monitoring agency said on Tuesday, bigger than the 4.52 measured when the North carried out a test in 2009.

The Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty Organisation (CTBTO) also estimated the time for the event as around 2:58 a.m. British time.

"On the seismic signal picked up by our monitoring system in North Korea this morning: time: 2.57.51 GMT, magnitude: 4.9 on the Richter scale," the CTBTO said on Twitter.

Tibor Toth, CTBTO executive secretary, said in a statement he was "gravely concerned by this action, which deserves universal condemnation."

Toth added: "Nuclear testing needs to end once and for all."

The U.N. nuclear watchdog, like the CTBTO based in Vienna, expressed "deep regret" about the North's announcement it had carried out a third nuclear test since 2006.

"This is ...in clear violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions," Yukiya Amano, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said in a statement.

