WASHINGTON Japan, the United States and South Korea will coordinate closely on the next steps following the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il and hope to see "concrete actions" by North Korea on denuclearization, Japanese Foreign Minister Koichiro Gemba said on Monday.

"We also confirmed that we should maintain our close coordination among Japan, the United States and the Republic of Korea on the efforts toward denuclearization of North Korea, in particular to ensure concrete actions taken by North Korea," Gemba told reporters after talks with U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Gemba said he had also discussed possible further sanctions against Iran and expressed concern that the global economy could suffer if imports of Iranian crude oil are halted.

