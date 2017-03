A South Korean truck transporting products made in KIC (Kaesong Industrial Complex) passes through a gate at the South's CIQ (Customs, Immigration and Quarantine), just south of the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, north of Seoul, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

North Korean workers work at a factory of South Korean apparel maker Shinwon company in the inter-Korean industrial park in Kaesong, north of the heavily fortified Demilitarised Zone that divides the Korean peninsula in this May 26, 2005 file photo. REUTERS/Lee Jae-won/Files

North Korean workers make shoes at a factory of a South Korean shoes company in the inter-Korean industrial park in Kaesong, North Korea, in this October 16, 2007 file photo. REUTERS/Lee Jin-man/Pool/Files

SEOUL North Korean labourers did not report to work on Tuesday at the Kaesong industrial complex that is jointly operated with South Korea, Yonhap news agency reported, a day after Pyongyang said it would temporarily suspend operations in the zone.

A South Korean government official could not immediately confirm the report and said authorities were looking into the matter.

(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by John Mair)