SEOUL A factory park run jointly by North and South Korea in Kaesong, north of their armed border, is operating normally, officials at the council that operates businesses there said on Monday after reports of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il's death.

More than 100 small and medium sized South Korean companies run factories in the industrial park using cheap North Korean labour and land.

More than 900 South Koreans are currently in the North, including at the factory park, according to South Korea's unification ministry.

