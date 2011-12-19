Belgium holds 11 people in hunt for Syria returnee fighters
BRUSSELS Belgian police detained 11 people after a series of raids across Brussels overnight as part of an investigation into possible returning fighters from Syria.
SEOUL A factory park run jointly by North and South Korea in Kaesong, north of their armed border, is operating normally, officials at the council that operates businesses there said on Monday after reports of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il's death.
More than 100 small and medium sized South Korean companies run factories in the industrial park using cheap North Korean labour and land.
More than 900 South Koreans are currently in the North, including at the factory park, according to South Korea's unification ministry.
(Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
BRUSSELS Belgian police detained 11 people after a series of raids across Brussels overnight as part of an investigation into possible returning fighters from Syria.
ANKARA/BEIRUT Syrian rebels backed by the Turkish military have captured the outskirts of the Islamic State-held city of al-Bab in northern Syria, the Turkish government and rebel sources said on Wednesday.
PARIS Conservative French presidential candidate Francois Fillon appealed to voters on Wednesday via a newspaper column to back his campaign, trying to claw back support after losing his place as frontrunner over accusations of fake jobs for his family.