U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (C) talks with reporters on a plane at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland before departing for South Korea February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/Pool

SEOUL U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Thursday military exercises with South Korea later this month will be the same as drills that have been conducted over the years and North Korea should not link them with reunions of separated Korean families.

North Korea, which says the exercises are a rehearsal for war, demanded in rare talks with South Korean officials on Wednesday that the drills be postponed so that they do not overlap with the planned reunion of families separated since the Korean War.

(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed and Ju-min Park; Writing by Jack Kim; Editing by Robert Birsel)