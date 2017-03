SEOUL North and South Korea agreed on Wednesday to revive reunions of families separated since the 1950-53 Korean War, an official said, in a rare confidence-building move by the rivals ahead of U.S.-South Korean military drills that have angered Pyongyang.

The agreement to hold the reunions for six days starting February 20 in the Mount Kumgang resort north of the border follows an abrupt cancellation of the event by Pyongyang in September days before it was to start.

