SEOUL North Korea has fired two short-range missiles into the sea off the east coast of the Korean peninsula, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported on Monday.

Yonhap did not give any more details about what kinds of missiles had been launched. The report comes after North Korea fired four short-range missiles over the sea off its eastern coast last week.

