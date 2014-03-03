Rockets are launched from a K-136 multiple launch rocket system during a live-fire training exercise at a coast near the demilitarized zone (DMZ) which separates the two Koreas in Goseong, about 330 km (205 miles) northeast of Seoul, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Lee Jong-kun/Yonhap

WASHINGTON The U.S. State Department urged North Korea on Monday to exercise restraint and to avoid provocative actions following reports that it launched two short-range missiles.

"We urge North Korea to refrain from provocative actions that aggravate tensions," State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters. "We urge North Korea to exercise restraint and take steps to improve its relations with its neighbours."

North Korea fired two short-range missiles on Monday into the sea off the east coast of the Korean peninsula, South Korea's defence ministry said, after North Korea launched similar rockets last week.

