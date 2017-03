BRUSSELS NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen will travel to South Korea this week, the alliance said on Tuesday, at a time when North Korea has intensified threats of an imminent conflict against the United States and the South.

A NATO official said Rasmussen's April 11-13 visit to South Korea, which will be followed by a trip to Japan, was long scheduled and not linked to the situation in North Korea.

