Belgium holds 11 people in hunt for Syria returnee fighters
BRUSSELS Belgian police detained 11 people after a series of raids across Brussels overnight as part of an investigation into possible returning fighters from Syria.
TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda has cancelled a speech scheduled for shortly past noon following a report of the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, Jiji news agency reported on Monday.
Noda was initially expected to deliver a speech on Japan's social welfare and tax reform.
(Reporting by Rie Ishiguro and Leika Kihara; Editing by Joseph Radford)
BRUSSELS Belgian police detained 11 people after a series of raids across Brussels overnight as part of an investigation into possible returning fighters from Syria.
ANKARA/BEIRUT Syrian rebels backed by the Turkish military have captured the outskirts of the Islamic State-held city of al-Bab in northern Syria, the Turkish government and rebel sources said on Wednesday.
PARIS Conservative French presidential candidate Francois Fillon appealed to voters on Wednesday via a newspaper column to back his campaign, trying to claw back support after losing his place as frontrunner over accusations of fake jobs for his family.