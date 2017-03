U.S. President Barack Obama speaks about the bomb blast at the finish line of the Boston Marathon while in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama will meet with South Korean President Park Geun-hye on May 7 at the White House to discuss economic and security issues, including "countering the North Korean threat," the White House said on Monday.

"President Obama and President Park will also discuss a broad range of economic and security issues, including continued cooperation on denuclearization of the Korean peninsula and countering the North Korean threat," the White House said in a statement.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Jeff Mason; Editing by Paul Simao)