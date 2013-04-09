South Korea's President Park Geun-Hye speaks in front of photographs of sailors who died, during an event marking the third anniversary of the sinking of a South Korean naval vessel by what Seoul insists was a North Korean submarine, at the national cemetery in Daejeon March... REUTERS/Kim Jae-Hwan/Pool

SEOUL South Korean President Park Geun-hye said on Tuesday North Korea would hurt its credibilty as a place to do business if it shut down the Kaesong industrial zone and no company from any country would want to invest in the country.

"Investment is all about being able to anticipate results and trust and when you have the North breaking international regulations and promises like this and suspending Kaesong while the world is watching, no country in the world will invest in the North," Park told a cabinet meeting.

(Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by Ron Popeski)