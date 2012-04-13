SEOUL North Korea is likely to stage military provocation against the South following its failed long-range rocket launch on Friday, a senior South Korean defence ministry official said.

"The possibility of an additional long-range rocket launch or a nuclear test, as well as a military provocation to strengthen internal solidarity is very high," a defence ministry official told a parliamentary hearing.

There were no specific indications of military actions from North Korea, the official added.

(Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)