Kremlin denies plotting coup, assassination in Montenegro
MOSCOW/PODGORICA The Kremlin on Monday rejected "irresponsible" allegations by Montenegro that Russia was involved in a plot to assassinate its prime minister.
SEOUL North Korea is likely to stage military provocation against the South following its failed long-range rocket launch on Friday, a senior South Korean defence ministry official said.
"The possibility of an additional long-range rocket launch or a nuclear test, as well as a military provocation to strengthen internal solidarity is very high," a defence ministry official told a parliamentary hearing.
There were no specific indications of military actions from North Korea, the official added.
BAGHDAD The U.S. military is not in Iraq "to seize anybody's oil", Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said, distancing himself from remarks by President Donald Trump at the start of a visit to Iraq on Monday.
MANILA Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte operated a "death squad" while mayor of Davao city, giving cash and orders for police and assassins to murder criminals, according to a former policeman who said he was involved in the clandestine killings.