A cleaner walks on an empty road connecting the Kaesong Industrial Complex (KIC) with the South's Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) area, just south of the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, north of Seoul, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL North Korea has told the association of companies that are operating factories in the Kaesong industrial zone to complete pulling out by April 10, an executive of the association said on Thursday.

The association has asked the North to extend the deadline until April 13 but has not received a reply, Ok Sung-suk, vice president of the association, said.

(This story was fixed to correct name of association representative)

(Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by David Chance)