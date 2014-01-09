SINGAPORE Retired U.S. basketball star Dennis Rodman has apologised for comments he made about an imprisoned U.S. missionary in North Korea, CNN said on Thursday, quoting a statement.

Rodman's fourth trip to North Korea had drawn criticism from human rights activists and the family of imprisoned U.S. missionary Kenneth Bae after Rodman appeared to suggest in an interview peppered with obscenities that Bae, rather than the North Korean authorities, was responsible for his incarceration.

"I want to apologise, I take full responsibility," Rodman was quoted as saying, adding that he had been drinking on a stressful day.

(Reporting by Nick Macfie; Editing by Ron Popeski)