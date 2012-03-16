MOSCOW Russia expressed serious concern on Friday over North Korea's plan to launch a satellite and urged Pyongyang not to create hurdles to the revival of six-nation talks over its nuclear programme.

"The announcement about an upcoming launch of a satellite by (North Korea) causes serious concern," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We call on Pyongyang not to put itself in opposition to the international community, to refrain from actions that increase tension in the region and create additional complications for the relaunch of six-sided negotiations about the nuclear issue on the Korean peninsula," it said.

The ministry also called for "maximum restraint from all sides".

