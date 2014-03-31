MOSCOW Russia voiced concern on Monday over rising tension on the Korean peninsula after the North and South traded artillery fire and what it said was a declaration by Pyongyang that it may conduct a new nuclear test.

"We are worried about the mutual toughening of rhetoric, including the declaration by North Korea that it could conduct a new nuclear test," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement urging restraint and criticising the United States for holding military exercises with South Korea which it said were aggravating the situation.

