Merkel meets Trump in clash of style and substance
BERLIN She is controlled and cautious, a physicist from East Germany who takes her time making decisions and has never relished the attention that comes from being Europe's most powerful leader.
MOSCOW Russia voiced concern on Monday over rising tension on the Korean peninsula after the North and South traded artillery fire and what it said was a declaration by Pyongyang that it may conduct a new nuclear test.
"We are worried about the mutual toughening of rhetoric, including the declaration by North Korea that it could conduct a new nuclear test," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement urging restraint and criticising the United States for holding military exercises with South Korea which it said were aggravating the situation.
(Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel, Editing by Timothy Eritage)
BERLIN She is controlled and cautious, a physicist from East Germany who takes her time making decisions and has never relished the attention that comes from being Europe's most powerful leader.
PARIS Francois Fillon's party has apologised for tweeting a caricature of Emmanuel Macron, his main rival in the race to be France's next president, that Fillon himself admitted was anti-Semitic.
MOSUL, Iraq Iraqi forces have retaken around 30 percent of west Mosul from Islamic State militants, a commander of the elite Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) said on Sunday, as soldiers pushed into more districts.