MOSCOW North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, travelling by train on his first visit to Russia in nine years, headed west on Monday towards the Siberian city where he is expected to meet President Dmitry Medvedev.

After sightseeing on Sunday at a hydro power station, Kim boarded his armoured train and set off towards Ulan-Ude in the Buryatia region, about 4,420 km (2750 miles) east of Moscow, the provincial government said on its website.

He is likely to meet Medvedev there on Wednesday, the Yonhap news agency said, quoting a senior South Korean government official. The Kremlin has not made the time or place of the meeting public.

The autocratic leader has sought help from regional powers in recent months for his impoverished nation, struggling with recent floods and economic sanctions, and has left isolated North Korea to visit China three times in less than two years.

The eccentric Kim, 69, travels by train because of his fear of flying. He crossed the short border into Russia near the Pacific Coast in secret on Saturday for his first visit since 2002, when he met with then-President Vladimir Putin.

Kim's visit comes weeks after a series of meetings between North Korea, South Korea, the United States and China that has raised hopes of a resumption of long-stalled talks on disabling the North's nuclear weapons programme.

The six-nation negotiating group also includes Japan and Russia -- once a close ally of North Korea but more distant after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.

Russia has expressed concern about North Korean missile tests and urged it to abide by commitments on its nuclear programme, but has warned South Korea and the United States against acting too aggressively with the North.

North Korea has been desperate for economic aid after suffering from floods and economic sanctions led by the United States because of its nuclear programme.

Citing a "severe deficit" of food products in North Korea, Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Friday that Russia would send 50,000 tonnes of grain to North Korea by the end of September.

Before his 2002 visit, Kim traveled across Russia by train from the North Korean border to Moscow in 2001.

(Editing by Andrew Heavens)