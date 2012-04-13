Kremlin denies plotting coup, assassination in Montenegro
MOSCOW/PODGORICA The Kremlin on Monday rejected "irresponsible" allegations by Montenegro that Russia was involved in a plot to assassinate its prime minister.
MOSCOW Russia, China and India agree on the need for restraint and an exclusively political, diplomatic response to North Korea's failed rocket launch, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday.
Lavrov spoke at a joint briefing after talks with the Chinese and Indian foreign ministers in Moscow.
BAGHDAD The U.S. military is not in Iraq "to seize anybody's oil", Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said, distancing himself from remarks by President Donald Trump at the start of a visit to Iraq on Monday.
MANILA Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte operated a "death squad" while mayor of Davao city, giving cash and orders for police and assassins to murder criminals, according to a former policeman who said he was involved in the clandestine killings.