Kremlin denies plotting coup, assassination in Montenegro
MOSCOW/PODGORICA The Kremlin on Monday rejected "irresponsible" allegations by Montenegro that Russia was involved in a plot to assassinate its prime minister.
MOSCOW Moscow opposes hitting North Korea with new sanctions over its failed rocket launch, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday.
"We do not believe in new sanctions - they will not do anything in terms of resolving the situation," Lavrov said after talks with this Chinese and Indian counterparts.
(Reporting by Thomas Grove; Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Gleb Bryanski)
MOSCOW/PODGORICA The Kremlin on Monday rejected "irresponsible" allegations by Montenegro that Russia was involved in a plot to assassinate its prime minister.
BAGHDAD The U.S. military is not in Iraq "to seize anybody's oil", Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said, distancing himself from remarks by President Donald Trump at the start of a visit to Iraq on Monday.
MANILA Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte operated a "death squad" while mayor of Davao city, giving cash and orders for police and assassins to murder criminals, according to a former policeman who said he was involved in the clandestine killings.