A maritime policeman rescues a North Korean crew member from a Mongolian-flagged cargo ship that sank in the sea off Yeosu April 4, 2014 in this picture provided by Yeosu Maritime Police and released by Yonhap. REUTERS/Yeosu Maritime Police/Yonhap

A doctor exams a North Korean crew member from a Mongolian-flagged cargo ship that sank in the sea off Yeosu, at a hospital on Jeju island April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Byun Ji-cheol/Yonhap

SEOUL A Mongolian-flagged cargo ship with 16 North Korean crew members has sunk off the southern coast of South Korea, a South Korean coast guard official said on Friday.

Three crew have been rescued and a search for the 13 crew members still missing is ongoing, the official said.

The ship was sailing from the Chongjin region on North Korea's east coast and was headed for a Chinese port carrying iron ore, the official said, requesting anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to media.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park, writing by Jack Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)