The inter-Korean Kaesong Industrial Complex is seen behind the propaganda village of Gijungdong in North Korea, in this picture taken near the truce village of Panmunjom, just south of the demilitarized zone dividing the two Koreas, in Paju, about 55 km (34 miles) north of Seoul April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

SEOUL South Korea said on Thursday it was proposing formal talks with North Korea to discuss restarting work at a joint factory zone located just north of the rivals' heavily armed border which has been suspended since early April amid security tensions.

North Korea has denied South Korean workers and supplies entry to the industrial zone located a few miles inside the border accusing Seoul of using the joint project to insult its leadership. About 180 South Korean workers remain in the area and are believed to be running out of food and supplies.

It has also withdrawn its workforce from the zone amid spiralling tensions between the two Koreas amid a fusillade of hostile rhetoric from Pyongyang in response to what it sees as threatening U.S. and South Korean military drills.

Ties between the two Koreas were all but severed after the sinking of a South Korean navy ship in 2010 widely blamed on Pyongyang. The North also bombed a South Korean island later that year.

(Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by David Chance)