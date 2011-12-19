SEOUL North Korean Kim Jong-il suffered a massive heart attack on a train on Saturday, the North's KCNA news agency said in a separate dispatch about his death.

An autopsy conducted on Sunday confirmed the cause of death, it said.

The leader's son, Kim Jong-un, was at the head of a long list of officials making up the funeral committee, indicating he will lead it.

(Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by Ken Wills)