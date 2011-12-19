Belgium holds 11 people in hunt for Syria returnee fighters
BRUSSELS Belgian police detained 11 people after a series of raids across Brussels overnight as part of an investigation into possible returning fighters from Syria.
SEOUL North Korean Kim Jong-il suffered a massive heart attack on a train on Saturday, the North's KCNA news agency said in a separate dispatch about his death.
An autopsy conducted on Sunday confirmed the cause of death, it said.
The leader's son, Kim Jong-un, was at the head of a long list of officials making up the funeral committee, indicating he will lead it.
ANKARA/BEIRUT Syrian rebels backed by the Turkish military have captured the outskirts of the Islamic State-held city of al-Bab in northern Syria, the Turkish government and rebel sources said on Wednesday.
PARIS Conservative French presidential candidate Francois Fillon appealed to voters on Wednesday via a newspaper column to back his campaign, trying to claw back support after losing his place as frontrunner over accusations of fake jobs for his family.