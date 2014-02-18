GENEVA Hundreds of North Korean officials are potentially liable for the worst crimes against humanity being committed in the isolated country, a U.N. Commission of Inquiry said on Monday.

Michael Kirby, a former justice of the High Court of Australia heading the U.N. Commission of Inquiry on the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, was asked how many North Korean officials may have committed the gravest crimes documented by investigators.

"The potential would be running into hundreds I would think," Kirby told a news conference.

