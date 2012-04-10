UNITED NATIONS The U.N. Security Council should agree on a credible response if North Korea flouts U.N. resolutions banning Pyongyang from using ballistic missile technology, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Susan Rice said on Tuesday.

"Should it occur, the council will need to convene and to respond credibly," Rice, president of the 15-nation council this month, told reporters. "There is no disagreement among members of the Security Council that this is a provocative act."

Isolated and impoverished North Korea said earlier on Tuesday it was ready to go ahead with its proposed long-range rocket launch. Pyongyang said the launch of the Unha-3 rocket will merely put a weather satellite into space.

The launch - set to take place between Thursday and Monday around 100th birthday celebrations of late North Korea founder Kim Il-sung - would breach U.N. sanctions imposed to stop the country developing a missile that could carry a nuclear warhead.

Rice warned North Korea to refrain from launching.

"If they don't it will be they who are increasingly isolated, they who will lose as they have in the past when they have taken steps that are ill-conceived, provocative and in violation of their international obligations," she said.

She said members of the Security Council had been informally discussing the possibility of a rocket launch by North Korea.

The West says the launch is a disguised ballistic missile test by a country that walked out of so-called six-party disarmament talks three years ago.

Western diplomats say privately that China, North Korea's protector on the council, is sufficiently annoyed by Pyongyang's planned missile launch to back some kind of a U.N. rebuke, although Beijing is unlikely to support new sanctions.

(Reporting By Louis Charbonneau and Michelle Nichols; Editing by Sandra Maler)