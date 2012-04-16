UNITED NATIONS The U.N. Security Council agreed on Monday to issue a statement that "strongly condemns" North Korea's rocket launch, urges tightening of existing U.N. sanctions and warns of further action if Pyongyang conducts another nuclear test, envoys said.

The council will formally adopt the statement at 10:00 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT) when the council holds a meeting on North Korea's failed rocket launch, the U.N. press office announced.

China, a permanent veto-wielding council member and North Korea's protector on the 15-nation panel, has also agreed to back the council statement.

The statement "strongly condemns" the launch, which it calls it a "serious violation" of U.N. sanctions and warns of further council action in the event of a new nuclear test by Pyongyang, envoys said.

They said it also instructs the council's North Korea sanctions committee to consider within the next 15 days adding new firms and individuals to its sanctions blacklist, as well as additional goods, that North Korea would be banned from importing.

North Korea admitted its long-range rocket failed to deliver a satellite into orbit on Friday while U.S. and South Korean officials said it crashed into the sea a few minutes after launch.

While the statement calls for tightening existing sanctions, diplomats said no council member had seriously pushed the idea of imposing new sanctions on Pyongyang in retaliation for the launch, something China and Russia would have opposed.

The existing U.N. blacklist of sanctioned firms and individuals includes those linked to Pyongyang's nuclear and missile industries.

U.S. and other Western officials have repeatedly said that the launch violated a U.N. ban on the use of ballistic missile technology by North Korea, a measure the Security Council imposed on Pyongyang in the wake of its 2006 and 2009 nuclear tests.

