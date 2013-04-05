German police detain suspect after axe attack in Duesseldorf
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
UNITED NATIONS U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon is deeply alarmed at the rising tensions on the Korean peninsula, though United Nations humanitarian workers remain active across North Korea for the time being, a spokesman said on Friday.
"U.N. staff in the DPRK (North Korea) remain engaged in their humanitarian and developmental work throughout the country," said U.N. spokesman Martin Nesirky. "The secretary-general remains deeply concerned about escalating tensions on the Korean peninsula."
The United Nations has 36 international staff and 21 locally recruited personnel working for seven different agencies and programs in that country, U.N. spokesman Farhan Haq said.
Nesirky said U.N. officials were at a meeting on Friday in Pyongyang during which North Korean officials asked foreign diplomats to consider moving staff out of their embassies and warned they could not guarantee their safety after April 10.
"The United Nations is studying the message and the United Nations will respond as appropriate," he said.
The North Korean message comes on the heels of declarations by the government of the secretive communist state that conflict is inevitable because of what it terms "hostile" U.S. troop exercises with South Korea and U.N. sanctions imposed over North Korea's nuclear weapons testing.
"There is a general need for things to calm down, for the volume to be turned down," Nesirky said in a conference broadcast in New York.
"It is really incumbent on the DPRK authorities to reduce the tension," he said. "It is after all the DPRK authorities that have made a number of statements in the recent days and indeed weeks that the secretary-general and others have said are alarming."
North Koreans suffer from chronic poverty and widespread hunger, U.N. officials say.
(Reporting By Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Doina Chiacu)
ANKARA The Turkish military said on Friday 71 members of a Kurdish militia had been killed in Syria in the last week in what appeared to mark an escalation of clashes with the U.S.-backed YPG group vying for control of areas along Turkey's border.
PARIS Former French prime minister Alain Juppe said on Friday he backed Francois Fillon's presidential bid and would be one of his official sponsors, only days after slamming his fellow conservative in a speech.