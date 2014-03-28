GENEVA North Korea's ambassador told the United Nations Human Rights Council on Friday to "mind your own business" during a debate on crimes against humanity documented in his country by U.N. investigators.

So Se Pyong, North Korea's ambassador to the U.N. in Geneva, speaking in response to unprecedented criticism of its human rights record, also said that "cooperation can never be compatible with confrontation".

The forum is due to vote shortly on a resolution brought by Japan and the European Union calling on the Security Council to take action to hold accountable those responsible for killings, abductions and torture in the isolated country. China's envoy took the floor to say that it would vote against the motion.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Tom Miles)