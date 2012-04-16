Thirteen dead migrants found in shipping container in Libya
Tripoli The bodies of 13 migrants who died of suffocation have been recovered from a shipping container in western Libya, the Red Crescent said on Thursday.
UNITED NATIONS The U.S. envoy to the United Nations said Monday that North Korea has previously followed rocket launches with nuclear tests and warned Pyongyang that exploding another atomic device would be catastrophic for the impoverished country.
North Korea followed its 2006 and 2009 missile launches with nuclear tests, prompting the 15-nation Security Council to impose sanctions on Pyongyang.
"Clearly the potential for that pattern to persist is one that all members of the international community are mindful of and think would be a disastrous course for the North to pursue," U.S. Ambassador Susan Rice told reporters. "It will only lead to the North's increased isolation."
(Reporting By Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Doina Chiacu)
Tripoli The bodies of 13 migrants who died of suffocation have been recovered from a shipping container in western Libya, the Red Crescent said on Thursday.
PARIS French police fired tear gas on Thursday at youths who hurled projectiles and vandalised property on the fringes of a student demonstration against the alleged rape of a young black man by police using a baton.
PARIS France's presidential race took a new turn on Thursday as opinion polls began to show centrist Emmanuel Macron benefiting from an alliance with a veteran politician that could help him beat the far-right's Marine Le Pen and win power at the age of 39.