UNITED NATIONS A U.N. Security Council committee on Wednesday added three "very significant" North Korean state companies to a U.N. blacklist of firms banned from international trade, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Susan Rice told reporters.

She added that all three companies were involved in North Korea's missile and nuclear programs.

The number is far short of the roughly 40 firms the United States, European Union, South Korea and Japan had wanted the council's North Korea sanctions committee to blacklist after Pyongyang's recent rocket launch.

The three companies were blacklisted after China gave its consent.

