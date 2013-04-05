WASHINGTON The United States would not be surprised if North Korea were to conduct a new missile test, White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters on Friday.

Asked about indications that North Korea might be preparing to launch a test missile amid rising tensions in the region, Carney said White House officials had seen the reports.

"We would not be surprised to see them take such an action," Carney said. "We have seen them launch missiles in the past."

