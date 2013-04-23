German police shut shopping mall over fears of attack
ESSEN, Germany German police sealed off and closed a shopping mall in the heart of the western city of Essen on Saturday after the security services warned of a possible terrorist attack.
GENEVA The United States on Tuesday firmly rejected North Korea's demand that it be recognised as a nuclear arms state.
"North Korea's demand to be recognised as a nuclear weapons state is neither realistic nor acceptable," Thomas Countryman, U.S. Assistant Secretary for International Security and Nonproliferation, told Reuters in Geneva where he is heading the delegation to talks on the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Louise Ireland)
BEIRUT Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said U.S. forces in Syria were "invaders" and he had yet to see "anything concrete" emerge from U.S. President Donald Trump's vow to prioritise the fight against Islamic State.
PARIS France's far-left presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon said on Saturday he had secured the 500 endorsements from elected officials needed in order to run in the election.