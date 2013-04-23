GENEVA The United States on Tuesday firmly rejected North Korea's demand that it be recognised as a nuclear arms state.

"North Korea's demand to be recognised as a nuclear weapons state is neither realistic nor acceptable," Thomas Countryman, U.S. Assistant Secretary for International Security and Nonproliferation, told Reuters in Geneva where he is heading the delegation to talks on the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

