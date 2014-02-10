WASHINGTON A delegation said to include a retired U.S. diplomat that is visiting North Korea did not go there at Washington's behest, a U.S. official said on Monday.

The retired diplomat, Donald Gregg, who was U.S. ambassador to South Korea in the late 1980s and 1990s and who has advocated dialogue with North Korea, arrived in Pyongyang for a visit with a group, North Korea's official new agency KCNA said on Sunday.

"This private delegation did not travel to North Korea on behalf of the U.S. government," said the U.S. official, who spoke on condition of anonymity and who referred all other questions to the delegation.

