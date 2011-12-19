WASHINGTON President Barack Obama has been notified of reports that North Korean leader Kim Jong Il is dead and the government is monitoring those reports, the White House said on Sunday.

U.S. officials have been in close touch with allies in South Korea and Japan, the White House said.

"We remain committed to stability on the Korean peninsula, and to the freedom and security of our allies," White House press secretary Jay Carney said in a written statement.

North Korean state television said Kim had died on Saturday. (Reporting by Caren Bohan and JoAnne Allen)