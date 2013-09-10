SEOUL North and South Korea have agreed to re-open a shuttered industrial park on a trial basis starting on Monday, the South's Unification Ministry said in a statement.

The industrial zone is located a few kilometres inside North Korea and was closed when Pyongyang pulled its 53,000 workers out amid rising tensions between the two Koreas earlier this year.

The two Koreas will aim to attract foreign investors into the zone, a key foreign currency earner for the North, said the ministry, which is responsible for handling South Korea's stance on inter-Korean relations.

(Reporting By Narae Kim and Michelle Kim; Editing by David Chance)