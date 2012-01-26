SEOUL South Korea's struggling ruling conservatives have a solution to counter their slide in popularity ahead of the April parliamentary election, and it has nothing to do with policy or reform.

After weeks of soul searching, Grand National Party delegates say the answer to their revival is to change the party's name. No one, though, has come up with another name yet.

Opinion polls show the GNP headed for a landslide defeat in the vote for the legislature, and that they will struggle to hold on to power in the presidential Blue House at the end of the year.

The conservatives have fallen into disarray over the past year, hit by a series of corruption scandals and growing discontent among the middle and working classes that it favours the wealthy.

The GNP currently has a stranglehold on power in Asia's fourth largest economy, holding both the presidency and a majority in parliament. The country will elect a new legislature in April and a new head of state in December.

GNP leader Park Geun-hye has accepted calls for a change to the party's name after rejecting proposals to drop "conservatism" from its party platform and to ask unpopular President Lee Myung-bak to leave the party.

Analysts have been critical of the GNP's latest move to reinvent itself, which follows a string of other welfare initiatives to woo young and middle class voters, saying the name-change will not be enough to change public opinion.

"What would be the substantive benefit of this move? I don't know," said independent political analyst Yu Chang-seon. "One thing that's certain is it is not refreshing at all as a reform measure."

Political parties have come and gone on a regular basis since democracy took hold in 1987, and the conservative and liberal camps have used a variety of names over the years.

In December, the main opposition Democratic Party folded and merged with other liberal parties into a new entity called the Democratic United Party.

An opinion poll released on Wednesday showed the opposition pulling ahead of the GNP with nearly 40 percent of public support versus the ruling conservatives' 29 percent.

The Realmeter survey of 3,750 people dealt another setback to Park, who accepted an SOS call to take over as interim head to try and head off defeat in the April parliamentary vote.

Park, who is expected to run for president at the end of the year, has also been criticised for being out of touch with ordinary voters, but still remains favourite to win the December vote.

