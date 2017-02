TOKYO North Korea's rocket launch was an extreme provocation that jeopardised Japan's security, Japan's top spokesman Osamu Fujimura said on Friday.

"Even if it was a failure, North Korea's launch, made despite Japan's repeated calls for restraint via diplomatic channels, was a threat to the security of Japan and its people," Fujimura told reporters. "It is an extreme provocation and is a serious violation of UN Security Council resolutions."

(Reporting by Miki Kayaoka and Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Edmund Klamann)