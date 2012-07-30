SEOUL Korean Air Lines Co (003490.KS) said in a regulatory filing on Monday it was considering bidding for an estimated 1.2 trillion Korean won (671.1 million pounds) stake in Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) (047810.KS).

Korea Aerospace's largest shareholder, Korea Finance Corp, said on Monday it will release on Tuesday a public sales notice for a combined 42 percent stake in South Korea's sole aircraft maker with an eye to selling the stake by the end of the year.

Credit Suisse CSGN.VX and Korea Development Bank are the lead managers for the sale.

