85 year-old retied U.S. veteran, Merrill E. Newman (L), who was detained for over a month in North Korea, smiles as he arrives at San Francisco International Airport December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

SAN FRANCISCO An 85-year-old retired American soldier held by North Korea for more than a month arrived in San Francisco on Saturday to be reunited with his family.

His United Airlines flight landed shortly after 9 AM local time, a Reuters witness said.

North Korea detained Merrill E. Newman for crimes it said he committed during the Korean War six decades ago. The country's state news agency said he was released on humanitarian grounds and because he had admitted his wrongdoing and apologized.

