PRISTINA At least seven people died and three others were missing after an avalanche hit the village of Restelica in southern Kosovo on Saturday, local authorities said.

Police said some 15 houses were swallowed up by the avalanche but only two were occupied at the time.

A girl, between five and seven years old, was found alive late on Saturday after residents and emergency services helped dig out the houses. She was taken to hospital.

"There are seven dead people and it is believed that three others are still missing," Kosovo police spokesman Baki Kelani said.

More than 500 people have died in the past two weeks across Europe as temperatures plummeted in many regions close to minus 40 Celsius.

(Reporting by Fatos Bytyci)