A Kosovo Serb casts her ballot at a polling centre in the village of Gracanica, close to capital Pristina June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Hazir Reka

PRISTINA An exit poll in Kosovo gave the ruling Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK) a narrow lead on Sunday with 33 percent in a parliamentary election marked by frustration among Kosovars over poverty and corruption.

Official results were due later in the evening.

The exit poll, conducted by the Gani Bobi social research institute, put the opposition Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK) in second place with 30 percent.

(Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Fatos Bytyci)